Mercury may drop further; colder days ahead

NASHIK:

On the backdrop of a cyclonic storm in the bay of Bengal and Arabian sea and widespread rain, isolated hailstorm activities in northern states of Punjab and Haryana and a snowfall in Kashmir valley impacting east and west belt. On this background, temperature changes are being witnessed in parts of Konkan, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada of the state.

The India Meteorological Department, Pune has predicted light showers for today at isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra.

Last week, mercury was down by 3 degree Celsius in North Maharashtra. Even yesterday drop in temperature was experienced in parts of Vidarbha, Marathwada and slight drop in Madhya Maharashtra region signalling a beginning of colder days.

Across the state, a significant rise in the minimum temperature levels of the average temperature and in some parts a slight drop in temperatures was being felt.

On Thursday, lowest temperature of 13.6 degrees, Celsius was recorded in the state in Usmanabad district, while in Nashik district mercury touched 16.4 degrees Celsius yesterday and was hovering around 15.8 degrees C and 17.0 degrees for the last three days experiencing cold at night and in the early hours. Last week the lowest temperature level in the state was recorded in Ahmednagar district.

Meanwhile, Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted hovering of temperature between 14 degrees and 16 degrees from November 29 to December 4 in Nashik district.