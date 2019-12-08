Mercury lowers, giving call for winter; Temperature drops by 4 degree Celsius in 24 hours

NASHIK:

Nashikites were irritated by the high temperature even as the winter season had begun. The maximum temperature had reached 30.2 degree Celsius on an average in a day. Finally, on Saturday, the Nashikites got little comfort after the minimum temperature reached to 14.2 degree Celsius, which was between 18 to 20 degree Celsius last ten days straight.

Nashikites who were eagerly awaiting for the typical Nashik winter, got some sense of cold on Saturday. The winter wears which were still in the lockers came out on Saturday early morning. The college students who like to flaunt their winter collections wore their newly purchased, jackets, sweaters, hoodies, and coats on their way to college. Those who forgot to wear a sweater or jacket were seen shimmiring in cold.

Even as the calander rushed into December citizens had not witnessed the chills of winter for which the city is known. The Indian Meteorology Department has predicted rise in temperature in the next five days, again by one or two degree Celsius. The weather will be dry and humidity will be around 40 to 60 per cent in air. The wind speed is expected to stay between 8 to 10 km per hour.