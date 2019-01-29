Mercury hovers around 7-9 degrees Celsius in city: Ahmednagar 7.2, Niphad coldest at 4.0

NASHIK: The Wheat Research Centre at Kundewadi in Niphad taluka on Tuesday recorded a minimum temperature of 4.0 degrees Celsius from it lowest of 1.8 degrees recorded on December 27.

The lowering of temperature levels likely to affect grapes produce. Meanwhile, Yavatmal recorded second lowest minimum temperature at 6.4 degrees Celsius in state on Tuesday.

In the city, mercury is hovering between 7.0 degrees and 9.4 degrees Celsisus since January 26. Yesterday, the city recorded a minimum temperature of 7.0 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the mercury was at 9.4 degrees, Sunday, it was recorded at 8.1 degrees and on Saturday the mercury hit 8.3 degrees. As per locals, homeless people and those living on the banks of Godavari especially are seen making bonfires to beat the cold during night.

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions continue to grip North Maharashtra too with Jalgaon logging 7.4 and Malegaon at lowering side at 6.8 degrees Celsius. During the last 24 hours, remarkable reduction in temperatures recorded at isolated places of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Today, cold wave conditions likely to prevail in parts of Vidarbha, forecast IMD, Pune.

Agriculturists say that the prevaling temperature is however conducive to crops like wheat and chick peas and also to the newly developed wheat varieties of Samadhan and Netravati.

“Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Ahmednagar districts in the region also recorded low temperatures”, a Met sources said, adding that there would be no respite from the cold wave-like conditions for the next few days.

Farmers in Nashik district, called as the Wine Capital of India, expressed apprehensions that cold weather might damage grapes.