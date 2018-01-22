Mercury drops to 10.8 degree Celsius

Nashik: The maximum and minimum temperature in state had been risen in last 6-7 days, but on an average minimum temperature in some parts of Vidarbha has been declined remarkably. Minimum temperature in some parts of central Maharashtra and Marathwada has also been declined slightly. As mercury dropped to 9-11 degree Celsius again, there is an increase in cold.

Minimum temperature at Nagpur, Gondiya, Nashik and Ahmednagar has been declined remarkably. Following rise in temperature after Makar Sankranti festival, mercury in Vidarbha and Maharashtra is sliding again. On an average minimum temperature in central Maharashtra has risen remarkably. As mercury is hovering between 9-11 degree Celsius, Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwada are feeling cold.

The lowest temperature as 7.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Nashik district on December 29, 2017. Thereafter temperature had risen to 8.2 degree Celsius on January 7. Nashik has been recorded as coldest city for most days in the state. Followed by Nashik, lowest temperature has been recorded at Gondiya, Ahmednagar and Nagpur cities. After minium temperature rose above 15 degree Celsius last week, it dropped again to 10.8 degree Celsius yesterday The lowest temperature as 9.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Bramhapuri in the state.