Mercury dips to 9.80C in district

Nashik: Chilling cold air blowing in Nashik district pushed temperatures way down to 9.8 degree Celsius on Friday. This is the result of snowfall in some North Indian states. As cold which disappeared has returned again, minimum temperatures in Vidarbha and North Maharashtra had dropped two days back.

There was a slight drop in minimum temperatures again in the state on Friday. There is a possibility of light rainfall in central Maharashtra tomorrow (Feb. 10). Nashik district can also receive the light rainfall.

As mercury in Nashik dropped to 9.8 degree Celsius from 14.4 degree Celsius, citizens are seen shivering in a day too. The minimum temperatures at Niphad also dipped to 6 degrees Celsius.

As snowfall continued in Jammu-Kashmir and nearby states till January end, Maharashtra was affected by chilling cold air. As a result, Vidarbha-Marathwada received unseasonal rain and farmers suffered huge losses.

As there was a sudden drop in the minimum temperatures in Vidarbha, North Maharashtra and Marathwada, there was a cold wave. As minimum temperatures risen to 17-20 degrees Celsius in the first week of February, cold disappeared from the state.

However, snowfall is continued in North India. Delhi received hailstorm due to this. Due to this, there was a sudden change in weather conditions and chilling cold air are blowing and cold has returned. The temperatures in the state dipped further on Friday.

The lowest minimum temperatures of 9 degrees Celsius in the state was recorded at Mahabaleshwar on Friday. Followed by this, temperatures at Ahmednagar was 9.6 degree Celsius, while it was 9.8 degree Celsius at Nashik. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted light rainfall in some parts of central Maharashtra tomorrow.

Minimum temperatures on Friday

Mahabaleshwar – 9 degree Celsius; Ahmednagar – 9.6 degree Celsius; Nashik – 9.8 degree Celsius; Jalgaon – 12.4 degree Celsius; Gondiya – 14.5 degree Celsius; Pune – 10.2 degree Celsius; Parbhani – 14.8 degree Celsius; Aurangabad – 10 degree Celsius; Amravati – 15 degree Celsius; Osmanabad – 10.4 degree Celsius; Satara – 12.9 degree Celsius; Akola – 14.7 degree Celsius, Sangli – 14 degree Celsius; Nagpur – 14.8 degree Celsius and Chandrapur – 17.6 degree Celsius