Meeting of Minimum Wages Advisory Committee held

Satpur: It is needed to restructure pay scales of 70-72 industry departments in the state. The board has prepared some proposals from that view and they will be tabled to the government soon, assured president of Maharashtra State Minimum Wages Advisory Board Raghunath Kochiv.

The second meeting of the committee was organised at Nashik. 26 members of the committee were present. The committee interacted with representatives of company managements and worker unions and took information about the various problems being faced by workers.

Earlier, review of price index, status of industries, human resources, dangers in it and their pay scale. There is a need of guarantee of the full pay scale to the workers working in 70-72 different industrial departments.

Some changes in some basic facilities have been fixed, Kochive informed further. Considering the survival of the industry, changes have been suggested in 7 industries and a report about rest 13 industries will be tabled soon.

The discussions over expected improvement in minimum wages will be held in the upcoming meeting at Aurangabad, Kochiv said. If minimum wages act is not implemented or there is any complaint, workers should register their complaints on free dial helpline number.

The committee will take stern steps for keeping names of complainants a secret. Measures will be conducted to make awareness about this. Meanwhile, the meeting of the committee was held at Nashik after 55 years. Industrialists and workers expressed their surprise over this.