Meet of ‘steering forum’ held

Eklahare: The meeting of the ‘steering forum’ which has been formed by experts in industrial area, industrialists, representatives of the organisations and sanstha was held recently at government polytechnic on Samangaon Road.

Director of state directorate of technical education Dr. Abhay Wagh provided his guidance in the meeting and urged that all industries should provide their cooperation to the students in training programme. He also hinted to form incubation centre at Nashik. It was decided to conduct next meeting at Nashik. Director in-charge Dnyandev Nathe, officials and industrialists were present.

The speed of progress in technical education is increasing rapidly in competitive age. Engineers have valuable participation in all round development of country. A good engineer is developing through morals receive through engineering college and conducive atmosphere.

The steering committee has been formed to achieve coordination between industrialists and industrial organisations with an objective to include various products, machinery and technology which is being used there in syllabi.