Meet of oppn group leaders : Decision to cancel tax hike proposal in GBM

Nashik: In a meeting of opposition group leaders held on Tuesday at Nashik Municipal Corporation It has been decided to cancel proposal no. 522 regarding property tax hike and to take decision over the subject of anganwadi after discussions.

House leader Dinkar Patil and BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar attended the meeting and assured that BJP is with them over issues of property tax hike and anganwadi. Following the meeting, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi was informed about the decisions which were taken in the meeting.

Meanwhile, it is clear that rulers and opposition have come together for first time to trap Municipal Tukaram Mundhe over property tax hike and corporators’ problems. The meeting of the oppostion leaders took place at opposition leader cell to decide over the subjects which are on the agenda of General Body Meeting which will be held on July 19.

Opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party group leader Gajanan Shelar, Congress group leader Shahu Khaire, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Salim Shaikh and RPI group leader Diksha Londhe were present for the meeting.

House leader Dinkar Patil and BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar also attended the meeting to show that BJP is with opposition over the issue of property tax hike and powers of corporators. They assured that they are with the opposition during discussions that were held behind closed doors of the cell of the opposition leader, sources informed.

A strategy has been made to trap the Municipal Commissioner in the meeting lasted for around 75 minutes. Information about the decisions that were taken in the meeting was given to Mayor Ranjana Bhansi. Opposition leader Ajay Boraste said, “Discussions over the proposal regarding the property tax hike should be discussed before discussions over the subjects which are on the agenda.

All group leader will give a letter about this and the subject should be discussed. It has been decided in our meeting to cancel proposal number 522. Though district guardian minister Girish Mahajan will decide over this after eight days, you should decide in the house first. The majority decision by GBM would become a support to the district guardian minister for taking a decision.”

“The another important subject regarding anganwadi should also be siscussed. Opportunity should be given to anganwadi sevikas and assistants whose age is around 40-50. It is improper to remove them. We are opposing the privatisation of anganwadis. This should also be discussed,” Boraste stated to the Mayor.

Thereafter Gurmeet Bagga said, “Adjourned and regular GBMs should be conducted jointly. Why we remain silent as Nashikites after property tax hike. Nashikites are worried over 40% tax ike. The issue should be discussed and should be cancelled.”

The group leaders also asked the Mayor to take proper decisions over some subjects.

“Following strong reactions by citizens in the country over the tax hike, district guardian minister has made clear the party’s stand. Information about the decisions taken in the meeting of opposition group leaders is given to me.

I will take decision over this after discussions with city BJP chief and MLA Balasaheb Sanap,” informed Mayor Ranjana Bhansi. There are angry reactions in the city against the property tax hike by the Municipal Commissione.

The stand taken by opposition as Nashikites is proper. The district guardian minister had made stand by BJP clear in the meeting conducted recently. BJP is with Nashikites over tax hike issue, said house leader Dinkar Patil.