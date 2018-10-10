Meet by Chhava Maratha Sanghatana held

Sadiq M Contractor: DEOLALI CAMP: The district president of Chava Maratha Sanghatana (Muslim Front) Mohd. Asif called a meeting at his residence and alloted various posts as per instructions by founder national president Kishore Chavan and state president Vilas Pangarkar.

Sadiq M Contractor has been appointed as general secretary of Nashik district Muslim Front). Mohammed Khurshid Ansari has been appointed as vice president, while Muddasar R Shaikh has been appointed as president of Deolali Camp.

Shatrughan Zhumbad and Rashidbhai Sayed congratulated the newly appointed members. The meeting was compered by Deepak Hambade. Mohd. Asif proposed the vote of thanks.

Rahul Thokal, Milind Hatte, Mohd. Akbar Shaikh with others were present at the meeting.