Meet about auto DCR system to be conducted every month

Nashik: Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game on Tuesday conducted a meeting with office-bearers of Credai, Architect and developer associations about auto DCR system, which is in function at Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) to give permission for construction. The Municipal Commissioner informed about the decisions that were taken in a meeting held on Monday. As he has taken a positive stand over some things, problems regarding auto DCR system would be cleared.

The review of works was taken in a meeting held with representatives of the company implementing auto DCR system. The Municipal Commissioner made the company aware with some shortcomings and gave a period to clear them. On the backdrop of this meeting, the Municipal Commissioner conducted the meeting on Tuesday. Credai president Umesh Wankhede, Ravi Mahajan, architect association’s Pradip Kale, Vijay Sanap, Yogesh Mahajan, Yogesh Kasar Patil, Hrishikesh Pawar, Sunil Gavade, Hemant Dugad and officials from town planning department were present.

Following the discussions in the meeting, the NMC administration made some things clear. It clarified that a provision of a shortfall for both drawing and documents would be functionalised. Before this, PDF map of sanctioned constructions will be made available sooner. Certificate for construction permission and approved map will be given to the proposal now on. If there is no problem in documents and map, the permission for construction will be given in 30 days.

After inspecting all safety norms, the architectural version of auto DCR will get available. Technicalities will be inspected to file a proposal under amalgamation and permission for the construction. Risk-based construction permission on the plot up to 200 square meters will be functionalised through auto DCR system. There will be a provision of occupancy out of completion and occupancy certificate in auto DCR system. Information about proposals under PMY will be taken and efforts will be made to give construction permission fast.

A meeting regarding auto DCR system will be conducted every month. Technical facts regarding revised construction permission and permission for construction in Cidco area will be included in auto DCR system after checking them. A proposal cannot be filed under registration of space for a road on 7/12 extract under 210.

Besides this, an accurate process will be held for demand note. In addition, there were positive discussions over the proposals which got demand note but not sanctioned and refund of additional premium. The Municipal Commissioner mentioned the need for coordination among administration, advisor and professionals and assured to provide complete cooperation by the administration.