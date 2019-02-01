Measles – Rubella vaccination: 85% of target achieved in municipal area

Nashik: 50,000 children are died every year due to Measles-Rubella viruses and 40,000 children are suffering from a disability. 85% of a total target has been achieved in Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) during Measles-Rubella vaccination drive which ended in the state on December 31.

Meanwhile, the drive received a good response from Muslim brethren and vaccination was administered to children by going to every household. Following the start of the vaccination drive by Nashik Municipal Corporation from November 27, 2018, it was extended to January 31, 2019.

The drive got a huge response from all schools in the city, however, children in some Urdu schools in Old Nashik and Wadala area refused to administer the vaccination after their parents asked for this.

Thereafter, a meeting of NMC health department, Muslim priests, corporators, parents, headmaster and centre chief was conducted and parents were pacified. Advisor of World Health Organisation Dr. Nissam Abbasi cleared doubts of Muslim brethren, they agreed to administer the vaccination to their children.

The drive was conducted thereafter in Urdu schools. Thereafter, the health department squad went every household and administer the vaccination to those children who were left. In this way, of 4.90 lakh target given to the NMC, the vaccination was administered to 4.16 lakh children (85%) till January 30.

86% target achieved in state

86% target has been achieved in the state and Osmanabad registered the highest number of vaccination. Pune and Sangli districts are followed by it. Nashik is in 8th rank. 100% vaccination has been achieved in Dhule Municipal Corporation, while Chandrapur recorded 98% vaccination, while Vasai-Virar and Nagpur achieved 96% vaccination. The vaccination has been administered to 12.16 lakh children of the given target of 12.63 lakh children in Nashik district.

Two dosages of rubella to be given

Though Measles-Rubella drive ended on January 31, NMC health department will now administer a single dose to a child ageing over 9 months and the second dose between 18-24 months, informed health officer Dr. Rahul Gaikwad.