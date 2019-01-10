Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign: Nashik first in division, fifth in state

NASHIK: In a six week vaccination drive kicked off by state government to protect children against measles, rubella (MR), Nashik district in the division stood first with completion of 94% of MR vaccination, while it ranked among the first five in Maharashtra with completion of 10,74,398 MR vaccination — through achieving 98% target in civil hospital, 74% under Nashik Municipal Corporation and 48% under Malegaon municipal corporation.

Meanwhile, the MR vaccination campaign 2018 launched by health department of Zilla Parishad (Nashik) under the guidance of ZP president Sheetal Sangle, CEO Dr Naresh Gite and health chairperson Yatindra Pagar, across all the schools in the district has been completed.

Out of the total 11,39,549 children from rural parts of the district, over 10.74 lakh children comprising boys and girls have so far been administered MR vaccine, while rest of the vaccination will be completed in the last phase, the ZP sources said.

Under the MR vaccination campaign, all the concerned officials including dy director of health department Dr Ratna Ravkhande, district health officer Dr Vijay Dekate, civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale, district women and child welfare officer Dr Ravindra Chaudhary and additional district health officer Dr Dawal Salve are paying frequent visits and conducting inspection at municipal councils, primary health centres (PHCs), schools, vaccination centres across the district.

The campaign started on November 27 has planned to vaccinate over three crore children. The vaccine is being provided free of cost in public run hospitals. State public health minister Deepak Sawant said school-going children would be covered during the first three weeks of the drive and those going to ‘anganwadis’ would be vaccinated in the next three weeks.

Teams from the women and child development and school education departments are joining hands with the public health department for the campaign. The government has also enrolled various medical associations.

A 2016 report mentioned that 49,000 children died from measles infection annually in the country, of which 8,000-10,000 deaths took place in Maharashtra.