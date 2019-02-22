Mayor wraps GBM within some minutes

Nashik: After Mayor Ranjana Bhansi refused to discuss motion moved by opposition regarding property tax hike in General Body Meeting on Friday, opposition members got aggressive and rushed to the dais of the Mayor.

After raising of slogans against the rulers and the town secretary, the Mayor sanctioned subjects regarding development works hurriedly and wrapped the GBM within some minutes. Thereafter, opposition members stopped in the house and after raising slogans created nuisance in the office of the town secretary.

The 16th General Body Meeting was held under Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and in presence of Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. After condolence proposal was read, condolences were offered to the departed souls.

After a proposal to greet education committee secretary Dr. Varsha Bhalerao, Santosh Gaikwad and renowned actor Sayaji Shinde, it was passed amidst thumping of benches. At that time, the Mayor instructed town secretary Avhale to start the proceedings.

Opposition leader Ajay Boraste, Shiv Sena group leader Vilas Shinde, Nationalist Congress Party group leader Gajanan Shelar, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Salim Shaikh and Dr. Hemlata Patil demanded to discuss motion regarding the property tax hike first and discuss other subjects on the agenda then.

However, the Mayor made it clear, “As it is an adjourned General Body Meeting, the motion cannot be discussed. We will discuss it in the next General Body Meeting.” She also made it clear that motion has not been moved.

Opposition members who enraged over this stated that as motion had been moved before the last General Body Meeting and there is a receipt mentioning that it has been given to the town secretary department, it should be discussed.

As this is the issue of the entire city, the tax hike should be scrapped, the made it clear. The Mayor again stated, “Your motion had not been moved by us.” As a result, the opposition members rushed to the dais of the Mayor and gheraoed the town secretary. They demanded him to make it clear when the motion was moved.

This results in more chaos and all corporators rushed to the Mayor. Considering aggression by the opposition members, the Mayor adjourned the subject regarding hawkers policy on the agenda and sanctioned subjects related to development works and wrapped up the General Body Meeting. Following the national anthem, the Mayor, ruling office bearers and corporators left the house.

The members of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party, Congress, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and independent corporators stayed in the house for some time and raised slogans condemning the rulers.

Thereafter, the opposition members rushed to the office of the town secretary and gheraoed the cell of the town secretary. They also demanded to take action against Avhale. Opposition members protested ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for suppressing their voice.