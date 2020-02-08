Mayor visits Phalke Smarak directs about works

Nashik: The Nashik City Mayor Satish Kulkarni visited the Dadasaheb Phalke Smarak as well as Buddha Smarak on Friday. He also visited the shopping centre reserved plot which will be erected by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC).

The mayor inspected the places and directed about various works at the respective places. A meeting regarding the building new office for Nashik East division was also held with officials and office-bearers. A follow up of the court matters regarding the land issue was taken up by the city mayor and a detailed report of the same was asked to submit to the officials.

It was also promised that the land will be developed soon by the corporation. A discussion on various issues and works of Phalke Smarak and Buddha Smarak was also held. The mayor has said that they will speak to the renowned art director Nitin Desai.

While inspecting the water park, photo gallery and other spots, the mayor directed to keep the place neat and clean every day. He directed to keep the maximum numbers of the dustbin, to supply raw water and drinking water with different lines, restore the pathways of the entrance of both the monuments, installations of LEDs and other works.

On the occasion the house leader Jagdish Patil accompanied mayor with corportor Bhagwan Donde, Sangita Jadhav, Pushpa Awhad, Amol Jadhav, City Engineer Sanjay Ghuge, executive engineer Mahesh Tiwari and others were present.