Mayor to connect with Nashikites on e-Connect app

‘My Mayor’ and ‘Mayor at doorstep’ initiative started

Nashik: The former Nashik Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe started the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s e-connect smartphone application effectively. The e-connect mobile application was introduced to resolve the issue of the citizens on priority. The application has now been modified and a new window is created.

The e-connect will now have ‘My Mayor’ a separate window in the application for public grievances. The party in power Bharatiya Janata Party has also introduced ‘Mayor at your doorstep’ initiative to connect with Nashikites.

The BJP which is in power at the Nashik Municipal Corporation has decided to focus on citizen complaints. To do so the BJP has decided to use the NMC’s e-connect application. The Nashikites can now directly connect with their City Mayor through the ‘My Mayor’ window in the e-connect app.

The Nashikites can register their grievances, complaints and suggestion using this window.

Similarly, the ‘Mayor at your doorstep’ initiative has also been initiated on the grounds of ‘Walk with Commissioner’. The city mayor will now visit different wards in the city on every Saturday.

The initiative will be started from coming Saturday, January 11, 2020, from ward no 31. The officials of NMC and corporators of the respected wards will also be included in this initiative. The 23 rural parts which are in civic limits will be given priority through this initiative.

City mayor Satish Kulkarni informed about these initiatives in a press conference. Speaking about tourism facilities, the Mayor stated that the city is receiving good footfall of tourists currently. In order to provide the services, a help centre will be created soon.

The centre will provide tourist information on important tourist spots in the city. The parking issue in the city will also be resolved soon, assured the Mayor in the press conference.