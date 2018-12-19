Mayor decides to cancel notices issued to properties

Nashik: The all-party members tabled many serious mistakes that were committed during a property survey conducted by Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) after the appointment of a private agency.

After corporators made aware that students who had no technical information conducted a wrong survey, the Municipal Commissioner himself admitted that there were mistakes in it. Taking into account anger and demand by all-party members following the issuance of notices to 42,000 property holders, out of 59,000 new properties, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi decided to cancel notices issued by tax department to conduct a resurvey from NMC engineers.

The 11th General Body Meeting of NMC was held under Mayor Ranjana Bhansi and in presence of new Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game. After offering of condolences to departed, education committee and tree authority committee members were greeted.

Following the start of discussions over the subject tabled by Mushir Saiyyad, Saiyyad made aware that huge fine charged against citizens due to squad doing the property survey. In addition, though there has been a 18% property tax hike, the then Municipal Commissioner hiked the tax again.

This is a contempt of the General Body Meeting and take action against those officials doing works in a wrong way and suspend them, he demanded. Thereafter informing that there were long discussions over this subject in last General Body Meeting, opposition leader Ajay Boraste informed that as former Municipal Commissioner tabled a report stating that city has 2059 unauthorised buildings, there is strong anger among citizens.

In addition, property survey was conducted by college students and how it will be considered proper. Clarification over notices sent to new 59,000 properties has to be made within 21 days.

In case there is no clarification, citizens have to go to court after payment of the amount mentioned in the notices. Citizens are troubled by this and these notices are immediately scrapped, he demands. This proposal should be transformed into a resolution, Boraste also demanded.

While citing an example that there is strong anger among citizens due to these notices, Uddhav Nimse informed about a notice sent to Godavari lawns which is reserved for Sadhugram.

Informing that though there are gram panchayats in 22 villages which have been included in NMC area, these houses have been termed unauthorised in the survey, Nimse demanded to scrap the notices and give an opportunity for citizens to table proofs again.

The subject of notices is a serious subject. How rates of 2018 are applied while the imposition of a fine. The rate of Rs. 33 and 55 have been applied for Haribhai chawl in Panchavati, stated Gurmeet Bagga.

Shashi Jadhav, D G Suryawanshi, Pushpa Avhad, Vaishali Bhosale, Sudhakar Badgujar, standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher-Adke and house leader Dinkar Patil opposed tax hike and demanded to scrap the notices.

Taking into account emotions by all-party members, the Mayor decided to cancel notices issued by the tax department and ordered the administration to conduct a property survey from NMC engineers.