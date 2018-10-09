Mayor conducts inspection tour in Satpur div

Nashik: Mayor Ranjana Bhansi along with NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Aher-Adke, house leader Dinkar Patil and office bearers inspected prabhag numbers 10 and 11 in Satpur division on Tuesday.

Corporators made them aware with basic civic problems and other problems in the area. Mayor Bhansi instructed officials to solve these problems immediately and table a report about this within seven days.

The corporators and citizens tabled problems like, constructing foothpath along roads and their widening, developing DP road, open nullahs, drinking water shortage, litter, non-functioning street lights, starting of newly constructed water tank, playground, vegetable market and khoka market.

The inspection tour began from Ashok Nagar police chowki. After inspecting Radhakrishna Nagar area, instructions have been issued to lay stones on roads here, widen 30 m road and complete it, remove grass on the footpath on roads, resurface some roads in some parts, clean Radhakrishna temple ground area and garden in the vicinity.

Citizens complained about that there are no arrangement for sewage in some areas. They also demanded to functionalise water tank, clean Chamunda Nagar area. The Mayor also visited municipal school number 24 and B D Bhalekar English medium school. Members complained that teachers in the schools are not receiving their honorarium.

Thereafter, Satpur Colony area was inspected. In addition, information abut problems at Khoka Market was taken. A demand was made to repair toys and entrance gate at Anandchhya Shivneri garden.

Mayor Bhansi instructed to maintain cleanliness in municipal school number 28 at Satpur Colony. The vegetable sellers in Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj vegetable market demanded to remove encroachments there for solving parking problem.

They also demanded to make arrangement of drinking water and to solve their problem which is pending for last 15 years. After the tour, Mayor Bhansi ordered to solve basic problems and other problems in the area immediately and to conduct assessment of road works and other important works.

Clean schools to prevent spread of dengue and malaria. Take action about these in seven days and table the report. Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, various departments officials, divisional officials, divisional prabhag committee chairperson Yogesh Shevre, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena group leader Salim Shaikh, RPI group leader Diksha Londhe and corporators.