Max gets top dog honour, Google wins bronze

NASHIK: Four-year-old Max – the dog from Nashik police force bagged the top honour by winning gold, while 2-year old Google from the crime detection squad clinched bronze at the recently held 17th State Police Duty Meet in Pune. Angel, originally from Nashik but currently deployed under Buldhana police won silver.

Max and Google from the city police have performed in more than four events throughout the state, making it the third year for Max to grab a medal. For the first time ever, Google, which competes in the competition, has shown its ingenuity to lift bronze.

Dogs from the breeds of Labrador, Doberman, German Shepherd and Belgian took part in the competition.

German Shepherd dog, Max – an expert in the detection of drugs at railway stations, bus stands, has once again proved himself. He was supported by Police naik Nilesh Baviskar and Vilas Pawar.

Google, from Doberman breed, an expert in tracing criminals in cases of robbery, murder etc, was supported by cops Ganesh Konde and Arun Chavan. While 7-year old German Shepherd ‘Angel’ representing Buldhana police won silver medal.

In the Nashik police force, there are a total of 4 sniffer dogs of which a 4-year old Max works for drugs detection squad. Simba, a Labrador breed is 7-year old and Google and Neeta are 2-year and 3-year olds respectively.

Dog squad Astt PSI Balu More, police naik Nilesh Baviskar, constable Bhaskar Gangurde, Nitin Pagar, police naik Nana Bagul, constable Ganesh Konde, Vilas Pawar, Arun Chavan and Raju Jadhav are taking care of dogs in the Nashik police force.

Two-year old Google was honoured by city police commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil for tracing key accused in Upnagar case and for tracing out suspects in an ATM loot incident at Satpur.