Master class in surgical oncologysymposium 2018 on July 22

Nashik: HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik in association with Nashik Surgical Society & Association of Otolaryngologists of India (ENT specialists), Nashik has organised the whole day ‘Surgical Oncology’ workshop on Sunday, July 22.

Experts in the field of cancer, mainly the surgical hands coming together to discuss & share their expertise on technical aspects & treatment of cancer patients. Majority sessions will be on Surgical procedures & Technology being used while performing the Cancer Surgery.

Laparoscopic & Minimal Invasive Procedures are being widely accepted by the patients & doctors, due to their better outcomes & post-surgical quality of life. Robotic surgery will be the choice for patients moving ahead.

Master Class in Surgical Oncology-Symposium 2018 will be the Mahakumbh of the renowned surgeons & onco experts from allover India. Special speakers like Dr. Saumitra Rawat, the Padmashree awardee from Sir Gangaram Hospital, Delhi, Prof. Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi and Dr. Shailesh Shrikhande of Tata Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kaustubh Patel of HCG Ahmedabad, Dr. Amol Bapaye from Pune and Dr. Snita Sinukumar of Jahangir Hospital, Pune, Dr. Anil Heroor from Fortis, Mumbai.

Considering the cost of treatment & affordability of patients from the Tier-2 cities like Nashik, needs some special consideration. HCG Manavata Cancer Centre, Nashik which has been trusted by 55,000+ families for the cancer treatment & “Adding Life to Years”.

Brought state-of-the-art cancer care facilities under one roof for the betterment of cancer patients. Cancer is growing at a faster rate, it is important to provide timely treatment comprising of all the necessary mqdalities of treatment for better outcomes & quality of life.