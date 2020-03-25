Mask, sanitizer supply steady in the district : FDA

Constant visits and vigil on pharmacies

NASHIK :

The Covid-19 fear has grasped the public globally. The demand for Sanitizers and the protective mask has increased in Nashik District too. The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has informed that the supply of sanitizer and mask is steady and is available in enough quantity. The administration is keeping 24×7 vigil on the pharmacies and pharma agencies in the city. The supply was restored after action taken by the FDA and health administration of the district together.

The pharmaceuticals were looking at it as an opportunity to earn profits. They are using the fear of Covid-19 as a profit-making tool. The Nashikites faced a tremendous crisis of masks and sanitizer in last week. The distributors, agencies as well as the medical shops were denying of supply. They were saying that they do not have the products, out of stock or will be available soon.

The Food and Drugs Administration officials and District Health official’s mobile unit on March 13 busted two dens of sub-standard hand sanitizers. The officials seized products worth Rs 2, 50,000 from the two spots. After that, another raid was conducted in New Nashik. After that, the supply was resumed in the market. Currently the pharmacies, medical shops and agencies have enough stoch of products the FDA is frequently conducting a check on the pharmacies. The people are requested not stock the supplies by the FDA.

Task Force

The Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) has formed a task force with district medical administration officials including health department of Nashik Municipal Corporation, Collector Office, and District Civil Hospital and Zilha Parishad medical officials. All the agencies together have formed a task force to combat the situation of stoking by medical shops. The task force is conducting raids throughout the district.