March to be organised to condemn injustice against Bhujbal

Nashik : It was decided to organise a march during State Assembly session in Mumbai to condemn injustice against former Minister Chhagan Bhujbal.

The meeting of state executive body of Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad was held at Jai Shankar lawns on Takli Road, yesterday. It was decided to organise the march from Ranicha Bag to Azad Maidan to protest the injustice against Bhujbal. Earlier, condolances were offered to former speaker of State Legislature N S Pharande.

Working president of Samata Parishad Krishnakant Kudale, senior leader Bapu Bhujbal, Dr. Kailas Kamod, MLC Jaywant Jadhav, Ravindra Pawar, Dilip Khaire, district chief Balasaheb Kardak and other office bearers were present.

A state level committee of MLAs, MPs who are supporters of Bhujbal, former MLAs, MPs and senior leaders will be formed and date of the march will be announced in the meeting of this committee.

It was decided to conduct ‘Bhujbal Samarthak Jodo Abhiyan’ and ‘Anyay Pe Charcha’ Kardak across the state, which are being conducted in Nashik with initiative by Dilip Khaire and Balasaheb Kardak.