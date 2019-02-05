Marathi youths should achieve progress in business : MP. Godse

Nashik: It is important to provide employment to others without running behind a job. The Marathi youths should follow Dhiraj Mande, director of hotel Mango Tree, urged MP Hemant Godse. He was speaking during inauguration of hotel Mango Tree.

Dhiraj Mande and Sunny Pagere has started the hotel business as supplementary business to farming. Chief guests Baburao Mojad and Sachin Thakre praised Mande and Pagere families and urged to achieve progress through a business.

Rajendra Mande, Sonam Pagere and others welcomed the guests. Dhiraj Mande and Sunny Pagere proposed the vote of thanks.