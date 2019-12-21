Marathi starcast creates ‘Dhurala’ at Deshdoot

NASHIK: Ever since the release of the first look of the film, fans all over social media, are curious about what ‘Dhurala’ is all about. Yesterday, a heavily studded starcast of the Marathi film ‘Dhurala’ visited Deshdoot office on the sidelines of its ongoing promotions across the state.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans and written by Kshitij Patwardhan, ‘Dhurala’, a multi-starrer political drama, is set to hit screens on January 3. Film stars Ankush Chaudhary, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav, Amey Wagh, Umesh Kamat, Alka Kubal, Sonali Kulkarni, Sulekha Talwalkar and Priydarshan Jadhav paid a courtesy visit to Deshdoot office.

Speaking to Deshdoot, director Sameer Vidwans revealed many facets of the film, he said that his previous film Anandi Gopal was more challenging than Dhurala. We used to OK the scenes for Dhurala on inputs from my crew members who were attentive to gauge mood of social media.

He admired leading characters of the film played by actress, Alka Kubal, Sai Tamhankar, Siddharth Jadhav and Siddharth Jadhav among others. Actors Amey Wagh and Prasad Oak also have a challenging role in Dhurala.