Marathi Language Day celebrated at Sacred Heart

Nashik: The World Marathi Language Day was celebrated at Sacred Heart convent school to mark birth anniversary of Marathi poet Kusumagraj. Manager sister Theresa George, headmistress Suzan Tom and supervisor sister Blessy presided over the programme. Earlier, prayer in Marathi language was held. Various cultural programmes like, song and dance presentation held. Students performed on the devotional song ‘Mauli Mauli’.

Teachers Sangita Patil, Nayana Thorat, Manisha Adhav and Suhasini Patil provided their guidance for success of the programmes, while Mayur Deshmukh, Tushar Khalge, Pallavi Tidke, Sheela Desai, Ganesh Raut and Bhagyashri Pagare took sincere efforts for success of the programme.