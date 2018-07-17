Marathi elocution contest held at Fravashi Academy

Nashik: The annual Marathi elocution competition was successfully conducted at Fravashi Academy for the students of Std Vth to Xth. The contest comprised recitation, story narration and speech renditions.

The participants were judged by two accomplished personalities Tara Thakre, a retired Principal of Jai Hind College Dhule and Sharad Pawar who used to work for HAL and has a deep knowledge of spirituality.

The various criteria for judgement included confidence, pronunciation and voice modulation.

The choice of topics, as well as the oratory skills of the participants, were highly appreciated by the judges and the audience alike. The winners were awarded certificates and mementoes.