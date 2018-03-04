‘Marathi Divas’ celebrated in Rasbihari Int’l School

Nashik: Every year 28th February is celebrated as ‘Marathi Divas’ in Maharashtra. To promote the state language Inter-House Marathi Elocution and Marathi Poem Competition were held for Primary section and Secondary section at Rasbihari International School.

There were 4 groups. First and second grade students in Group 1, Third to Fifth grade students in Group 2, Sixth and Seventh grade students in Group 3 and Eighth and Ninth grade students in Group 4.

Voice modulation, confidence, presentation, topic related speech, proper use of Marathi language were the criteria for the judgement. Competition for Primary was judged by Maya Patrikar, the retired Marathi teacher of Gokhale education school and Secondary Competition was judged by Purnpatre, the retired Marathi teacher of Gokhale education school.

Winners for Hindi Elocution were as follow:

Group 1: First – Siddhi Deore (Grade 1), Revati Nerkar (Grade 2)

Group 2: First – Chakushta Ghuge (Grade 3), Saee Jadhav (Grade 4), Paarth Lohakare (Grade 5)

Group 3: First – Dnyaneshwari Deore

Group 4: First – Sakshi Nikam

All winners were congratulated by COO, Principal and other staff members.