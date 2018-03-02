‘Marathi Bhasha Diwas’ celebrated at New Era English School

English: A special assembly was held on ‘Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din’ in New Era English School. The programme commenced with Saraswati Vandana, an invocation to the spirit of knowledge and wisdom. It was followed by Pasayadan, Pledge and the Preamble. Various competitions such as Kavya Gayan Anthakshari were conducted.

The chief guest for the day was a renowned personality Dr. Vaishali Zankar, education officer (primary), Zilla Parishad. She felicitated the students who participated in various interschool competitions. In her address, she emphasised on the importance of Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din and gave a brief information about Vishnu Vaman Shirwadakar (Kusumagraj). She also recited the poem written by Kusumagraj about the Jallianwalla Baugh massacre.

A hot seat activity was conducted where in a student performed as Kusumagraj and gave self-introduction to the gathering and later on answered the queries put up by the students. The melodious musical extravaganza of the choir, a fusion of Marathi Bhasha Geet and Maharashtra Geet aroused nationalistic fervour and left the audience spell found.