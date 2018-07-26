Maratha stir: MSRTC suffers Rs 2.15 cr loss in Nashik

Jeetendra Sapkale

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: The Nashik division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) incurred losses of Rs. 2.15 crore on July 25 due to the bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha. Nashik division has total 13 depots. As not a single bus was run on July 25, Nashik division suffered a huge revenue loss on a single day alone, an informed official from MSRTC.

Trips at Manmad depot have been cancelled on Thursday too. Only 534 trips have been made there. This led to a revenue loss of Rs. 7.82 lakh till 4 pm,” he added. The division on Wednesday decided to suspend bus service and cancelled all trips considering agitation by Maratha Kranti Morcha.

On Tuesday, large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community. A constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators during the violence. In Nashik also, as many as 8 state-run buses were damaged by the protesters.

Citing the severity of the stir and taking lessons from the Aurangabad incidences, Nashik divisional office of the MSRTC had suspended bus service in Nashik city bus service for a whole day long on Wednesday.

The frequency of city bus service for a day is 2429 trips, for rural parts it is 106 trips, while other depots in the division, it has been 500 trips per day. Prioritizing safety of the passengers, the divisional office cancelled all the aforesaid frequencies of the buses. Major bus stands in the city Thakkar Bazaar, old CBS, Nimani, Panchavati and Nashik Road wore a deserted look.

The Maratha community in the state has been organizing the various types of protests from state-wide rallies to local protests. The most recent was the state-wide road ‘chakka jam’ January 31st that paralysed public transport across state.

‘Make stone pelting a non-bailable offence’

Nashik: The demands by agitators are just and their demands should be approved. However, agitators target MSRTC bus every time. It is a people-oriented service. Poor people are giving priority to travel by bus. Agitators should not target MSRTC buses. Buses in large numbers were damaged in the last four days. Many bus drivers and conductors suffered permanent disability after they injured in stone pelting by agitators, said Subhash Jadhav, state secretary, Maharashtra ST Kamgar Sena. A non-bailable offence should be registered against those pelting stones at MSRTC bus and compensation should be recovered from concerned. All 17-18 worker unions in the state are coming together and will pass a resolution for this A meeting regarding this will be organised at Mumbai central office, he added.