Maratha stir: MSRTC suffers Rs 2.15 cr loss in Nashik

Jeetendra Sapkale
dt@deshdoot.com
Nashik: The Nashik division of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) incurred losses of Rs. 2.15 crore on July 25 due to the bandh called by Maratha Kranti Morcha. Nashik division has total 13 depots. As not a single bus was run on July 25, Nashik division suffered a huge revenue loss on a single day alone, an informed official from MSRTC.
Trips at Manmad depot have been cancelled on Thursday too. Only 534 trips have been made there. This led to a revenue loss of Rs. 7.82 lakh till 4 pm,” he added. The division on Wednesday decided to suspend bus service and cancelled all trips considering agitation by Maratha Kranti Morcha.
On Tuesday, large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community. A constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators during the violence. In Nashik also, as many as 8 state-run buses were damaged by the protesters.
Citing the severity of the stir and taking lessons from the Aurangabad incidences, Nashik divisional office of the MSRTC had suspended bus service in Nashik city bus service for a whole day long on Wednesday.
The frequency of city bus service for a day is 2429 trips, for rural parts it is 106 trips, while other depots in the division, it has been 500 trips per day. Prioritizing safety of the passengers, the divisional office cancelled all the aforesaid frequencies of the buses. Major bus stands in the city Thakkar Bazaar, old CBS, Nimani, Panchavati and Nashik Road wore a deserted look.
The Maratha community in the state has been organizing the various types of protests from state-wide rallies to local protests. The most recent was the state-wide road ‘chakka jam’ January 31st that paralysed public transport across state.