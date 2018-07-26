Maratha reservation: MLAs Aher, Hiray tenders resignations

Nashik: Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Chandwad Rahul Hiray and Nashik west constituency MLA Seema Hiray have offered their resignations to office bearers of Maratha Kranti Morcha in support of the demands by the community.

They had to tender their resignations to the state assembly speaker as per rules. With this speculation were rife that resignations by both Aher and Hiray a stunt merely. In the meantime, as the government had not taken any standover Maratha reservation and other demands, Maratha Kranti Morcha decided to intensify the agitation and to stage death-unto-agitation opposite the district collectorate.

It also decided to stage demonstrations opposite residences of MLAs belonging to Maratha community. Sakal Maratha community has become aggressive to press for its demand for reservation to Maratha community.

Agitators are demanding to provide a scholarship to Maratha students, hostel facility, disbursal of the loan through late Annasaheb Patil Arthik Magas Vikas Mahamandal for employment creation, make Sarathi research organisation as soon as possible and provide its benefits to youths and government should halt mega recruitment drive it announced or postpone it.

On the backdrop of this MLA from Chandwad, Rahul Aher met the agitators at the district collectorate and showed its support to the agitation. He stated that he was ready to resign as MLA for the welfare of the community and gave a letter addressing Sakal Maratha Samaj regarding this to agitators.

MLA Seema Hiray also tendered her resignation. Earlier, Shiv Sena MLA from Kannad, Aurangabad Harshvardhan Jadhav and Nationalist Congress Party MLA Bhausaheb Patil Chikatgaonkar from Vaijapur tendered their resignations on Wednesday.

Jadhav sent his resignation via mail to state assembly speaker Haribhau Bagade.“The demand to provide reservation to Maratha community is reasonable. I believed that government should find out a proper solution over this at its level, but I will also ready to sacrifice my life for the welfare of the community if it is demanded, “ said MLA Dr Rahul Aher.

The quota for Marathas has been a highly contentious issue, with the community comprising of around 30 per cent of the state’s population. In 2017, a huge rally was held by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in the same connection in Mumbai. Maratha Kranti Morcha has called off their state-wide bandh after staging intensified protests for almost two days.