Maratha quota stir turns violent, evokes mixed response in city

NASHIK: The shutdown call given by the Maratha Kranti Morcha, which is spearheading the agitation for reservation in jobs and education, in the district, has evoked mixed response on Wednesday even as stone pelting incidences occurred in suburb of Nashik Road and tyre burning on the roads at Bhagur and adjoining Deolali Camp area, forcing the MSRTC to keep suspended its bus services in the city.

Some schools and colleges in the city remained closed, while private taxi services and school bus operators preferred to remain off the road as the protesters took out a rally in the city in areas covering busy MG Road, Nehru garden, Ravivar Karanja (RK), Main Road, Shalimar and Dahipul urging the traders, shop owners to support the agitation and shut their shops for the day.

At RK, the Maratha Kranti Morcha workers carried out sit-in agitation and shouted anti-government slogans. Meanwhile, marketplaces in the city witnessed sluggish activity.

A total of 15 protesters were detained in Nashik Road and later released on bail. Most shops and commercial establishments remained shut in important pockets like MG Road, Shalimar, RK, Panchavati, Nashik Road and in many other places as Maratha activists went around requesting shopkeepers to down shutters and express solidarity with their cause.

About 20 activists led Karan Gaikar and Tushar Jagtap rushed to Gangapur dam to immerse indicative images of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, MP Chandrakant Khaire and MLA Ram Kadam in the dam demanding reservation for the community. They demanded an immediate special session of state legislature seeking reservation for the community. The bandh was intense in district areas of Kasbe, Sukene, Kokangaon, Ugaon, Palkhed, Devgaon. Karanjgaon besides Niphad, Chandori were villagers blocked the highways.

Agitators gathered at various locations in the district. At some places, protesters raised slogans against Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and PWD Minister Chandrakant Patil for allegedly insulting sentiments of the Maratha community. On Tuesday, large-scale violence marred a state-wide protest by Maratha outfits demanding reservation for the community. A constable died and nine other policemen were injured amid suicide attempt by three agitators during the violence.

Agitators had clashed with the police and torched vehicles at several places, while Internet services were suspended in rural areas of Aurangabad district to prevent any untoward incident. In Jalna, the police had fired in the air to quell protests. Quotas for Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 percent of the state’s population, has been a hugely contentious issue. Meanwhile, after daylong protests seeking reservation for the Maratha community, the agitating groups led by Maratha Kranti Morcha had finally called off the violent protest on Wednesday evening.

The Maharashtra bandh that caused much chaos across several parts of the state, including capital Mumbai, was called off just before 3 pm. Violence marred the Maratha community’s bandh as protesters threw stones at policemen in the neighbouring Navi Mumbai township and Satara district, injuring three personnel. The police retaliated and cane-charged protesters, fired plastic bullets and lobbed tear gas shells at them, an official said. Citing reasons that they do not want to disrupt the lives of Mumbaikars, the group announced its decision to end the protests after violence erupted in several parts of the state. However, according to some, the agitation might resume again.