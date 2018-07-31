Maratha quota agitation: Nashik-Pune bus services suspended

NASHIK: Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus services to Pune destination have been suspended following intense agitation and blockades on the Nashik-Pune Highway near Chakan (Tal. Khed) by Maratha Kranti Morcha.

According to officials of MSRTC Nashik division, buses going toward Pune were severely affected due to the agitation as not a single trip could be completed on the route. Around noon since Monday, all the bus services were cancelled for Pune destination.

“In all, 200 ST bus trips from 13 depots across the district on the Nashik-Pune route have been cancelled since Monday afternoon by MSRTC Nashik division due to severity of the agitation on the Nashik-Pune Highway near Chakan,” they said.

Passengers had to bear the brunt of the agitation as hundreds of them from bus stations of Swargate, Pune station and Shivajinagar in Pune and CBS and other bus stations from across Nashik district were unaware of the Monday’s impromptu Maratha quota agitation and were stuck at the stations for hours.

The Maratha protesters had damaged and torched nearly 25 buses and vehicles of the private transporters, PMP city bus service and MSRTC and had torched police chowki on Monday, forcing Nashik division of the MSRTC to suspend its services on Pune route.

Suffered economic losses: Trader

Due to the agitation and blockades on the Pune-Nashik Highway, I had to pay two-fold amount of the actual bus fare to private transporter to travel from Pune to Nashik. I also had to suffer from economic loss as I had to shut down my shop for consecutive two days.

– Uddhav Nikumbh, trader, Nashik

Bus services to be resumed in due course

For the safety of the passengers and to avoid further damage to MSRTC run buses, the Nashik division, as a precautionary measure, has decided to suspend its Nashik-Pune bus service for a short period. The services however would be resumed after assessing the situation.

– Arun Siya, Divisional Transport Officer, MSRTC, Nashik division