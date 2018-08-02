Maratha Kranti Morcha decides to stage ‘Thos Morcha’ agitation

Nashik: Considering legal and administrative facts for the demand of Maratha reservation, it is possible to win this fight after fulfilling them. A ‘Thos Morcha’ agitation will be staged in the district. It has been decided to form a non-political executive committee for a strong leadership in the district.

Some other important resolutions were also passed in district planning committee of Maratha Kranti Morcha on Thursday. Last year, a warning was issued to the government through the organisation of silent marches in the state.

As government failed to take serious note of this, its repercussions are being seen through Maratha Kranti Thhok Morcha in the state. The meeting to decide next direction of the agitation took place at Nandanwan lawns in Nashik on Thursday.

Experts, thinkers and political persons expressed their views. It has been decided to fight the battle using non-violent ways to get reservation. A non-political executive committee under Chandrakant Bankar will be formed in the district to monitor all these things.

A sub-committee will be formed for fulfillment of administrative facts, availability of fund, legal fight and to provide decisive direction to the entire agitation. The members of the executive committee and sub-committee will be selected within two days.

This executive committee will remain in touch with committees in each district and will fix next direction of the agitation. These committees will have responsibility to implement every decision that will be taken by district conveners.

Political leaders across all parties will support these committees. Non-violent ways will be used to fight for the reservation. Help of MPs, MLAs and people’s representatives will be sought if require, but there will be no opportunity for them to lead.

Members and conveners of the committee will hold discussions with government and table their stand. Dr. Sandip Kotwal, Dr. Manikrao Kokate, Shridhar Mane, Shirshkumar Kotwal, Sunil Bagul, Nilima Pawar and others were present in large numbers.