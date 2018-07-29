Maratha community can get reservation on social backwardness: Adv Ambedkar

Nashik: BJP government is still not serious over Maratha reservation. As usual, false assurances are being given to agitators. Nothing will be achieved by calling a special session for reservation. Act instead of talk.

Maratha community can get reservation on the norm of social backwardness as per provision in the Constitution instead of economical backwardness, opined leader of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh Adv. Prakash Ambedkar, yesterday. He also hinted to fight next Lok Sabha elections under Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Adv. Ambedkar who arrived in Nashik to attend Samvada Yatra, organised by Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh interacted with mediapersons at the government rest house. Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, he commented on Maratha reservation.

The issue of Maratha reservation has come to the edge in the state. However BJP leaders are making statements like opposition party to garner popularity, instead of tabling their stand. Situation in the state is out of control. In the court, state government tabled its stand that reservation could not be given to Dhangar community like tribals.

Considering this Dhangar community decided to get the power. Like this, the state government should table its clear stand over Maratha reservation in the court, hence Maratha community will take next decision, Adv. Ambedkar demanded.

RSS is telling that amendments in the Constitution would be made after BJP government come to the power in 2019. It will be good if they announce draft of amendment, he stated. Sharad Pawar opined to give reservation on economical norm.

In addition, government at the Centre has similar views, however there is a provision in the Constitution to give reservation on social backwardness. Reservation has been given to dalits or tribals on the basis of this. Considering this Maratha community can get reservation on the basis of this, Adv. Ambedkar made it clear.