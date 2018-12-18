Manohardas Thakker passes away

Nashik: Manohardas Raghavdas Thakker, the Founder Chairman of the Thakkers Group of Industries, a leading name in real estate development in Maharashtra, passed away at the age of 92 on Tuesday (Dec. 18) at his residence.

He is survived by his wife Manjulaben, sons Jitubhai, Rajubhai, Narendrabhai, daughters Pallaviben and Ushaben, grandsons Gaurav, Nishant, Abhishek and daughters-in- law, granddaughters-in-law.

His funeral procession will be taken out from Thakker bungalow, Thakkernagar, Gangapur Road, Nashik today (Dec. 19) at 10 am Manohardas is credited to start real estate development as an organized business activity way back in 1962.

His father had a good knowledge of astrology. He came to Nashik at the age of 11 years only as it was predicted by the father that “whatever hardship you may have to suffer, it will be in this city only that you will attain highest pinnacles of success, fame and prosperity”.

Manohardas was fully aware of the hopes, aspirations and limitations of the middle class people. He was, therefore, the first developer to implement the concept of EMI for the needy persons from this class even in the early years of 1960s.

He was an embodiment of simple living, pious thinking, and freedom from addiction, deep attachment to family, transparency in business, philanthropy and social commitment. Throughout his life, he followed the principle of speak less and work more.

The concept of fair trade practice is at the core of the code of conduct as is being followed by the national confederation of developers – CREDAI. But, Manohardas remained committed to this concept in letter and spirit right since he started his business.

Manohardas has left behind a rich heritage of mortality not only in personal life but also in business. His sublime legacy will be carried further with more and more achievements by his as well as all other members of the Thakker family.