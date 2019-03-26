Manohar Parrikar’s ashes immersed in Ramkund

Nashik: The ashes of former Union Minister and Goa chief minister late Manohar Parrikar were immersed in the Asthi kund at Ramkund in the Godavari river on Tuesday.
The immersion of the ashes of those who have died, in the Asthi kund, adjacent to Ramkund in the river Godavari is considered as one of the rituals that gives peace to the soul of the dead. The urn containing former Union Minister and Goa chief Minister late Manohar Parrikar ashes was brought to the Nashik on Tuesday.
BJP’s Mumbai state office secretary Mukund Kulkarni brought the ashes for immersion.
Nashik Purohi Sangh president Satish Shukla and Chandrashekhar Panchakshari conducted the Pooja with rhyming of mantras.
Pooja was performed at the bank of Godavari river and the ashes immersed in the holy Ramkund on Godavari river. City Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, MLA Balasaheb Sanap, MLA Devayani Farande, MLA Seema Hiray, BJP’s vice president Vasant Gite, Uttamrao Ugale, Dhananjay Mane, Digambar Dhumal, Somnath Bodke, along with other office bearers and activists were present.
Parrikar passed away on March 17 after over a year-long battle with advanced pancreatic cancer. He was cremated on Monday evening with full State honours and the ceremony was attended by a galaxy of national leaders including Union Ministers, chief ministers of several States and BJP national president.
As many as 40 urns with the ashes of late Manohar Parrikar were Monday sent across the state’s 40 constituencies to immerse in rivers and lakes across Goa on Tuesday.
