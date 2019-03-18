Mandhare to visit talukas, to focus on polls, drought

NASHIK: With a focus on preparedness to upcoming Lok Sabha elections apart from drought relief measures being taken across the district and other important issues relating primarily to farmers and crop on agenda, District Collector Suraj Mandhare will embark on taluka level tour from today (Tuesday) covering three parliamentary constituencies of Nashik, Dhule and Dindori.
After taking over reins a week ago, Mandhare is holding marathon meetings on administrative level to chalk out strategies for the next 2-3 months which are crucial as far as general elections are concerned.
Special awareness drives are being conducted on village level too to spread awareness about EVM and VVPAT machines. Senior officials are trying to reach out to first time voters asking them to use their right to vote on April 29.
As per the directives of Election Commission of India, the district administration is striving hard to get enrolled maximum number of eligible citizens in the voter’s list by March end.
In his maiden press conference Mandhare had set work priorities for the short term which included well planned preparations for upcoming Lok Sabha polls and review of drought relief works in the district.
The state government has already declared drought in 8 talukas and 17 revenue circles in the district and had so far released funds over Rs 180 crores. Divisional Commissioners to work as Accessibility Observers The Election Commission of India has decided to deploy Accessibility Observers for the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2019 to further strengthen the efforts taken up by ECI in the post years for enhancing participation of persons with disabilities in the electoral process.
Accordingly, the Commission has decided to appoint Divisional Commissioners as Accessibility Observers for General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2019. Where ever the post a Commissioner does not exist, State may in consultation with the Chief Electoral Officer of the state send a panel of name quivalent rank officers to be appointed as Accessibility Observers.
They will act as the eyes and ears of the Commission during the period and provide inputs to the Commission through the Chief Electoral Officers, informed by the election branch, Nashik.
