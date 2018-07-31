Mandals boycott Ganeshotsav meeting

Nashik: After opposition parties supported rulers in Nashik Municipal Corporation on the issue of the tax hike, office bearers of all Ganesh Mandals in the city boycotted the meeting called by Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe on Tuesday at record room in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan.

Office bearers condemned the contempt of the Mayor. The Mayor, Deputy Mayor, house leader and corporators rejected the request by the administration to attend the meeting. Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, Deputy Mayor Prathamesh Gite, house leader Dinkar Patil, former Deputy Mayor Satish Kulkarni, rulers and opposition corporators were sitting in the cell of the Mayor.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Kishore Borde, Deputy Municipal Commissioner Haribhau Phadol, Dr. Suhas Shinde, R M Bahiram and other officials were present for the meeting.

Before start of the meeting group leader of Nationalist Congress Party Gajanan Shelar interacted with office bearers of Ganesh Mandals.

He asked office bearers of Ganesh Mandals do not succumb to the pressure. The Municipal Commissioner will oppose some things. A meeting of Ganesh Mandals in the city will be conducted soon and decision will be taken it. Shelar left the meeting thereafter.

Former Mayor Vinayak Pande came forward and stated that it is the power of the Mayor to conduct Ganeshotsav meeting. This is an attempt to stall this tradition. The meeting will not be held until all office bearers are called, he said and condemned the administration for calling the meeting without the Mayor.

Responding to his call to boycott the meeting, office bearers of the Mandals raised slogans against the administration and stepped out of the hall. The administration had to cancel the meeting as all office bearers left the record hall.

After stepping out, hundreds of office bearers and activists raised slogans against the Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and left the Municipal corporation headoffice.

After the Municipal Commissioner refused to welcome Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj palanquin procession, Warkaries and Nashikites were strongly disappointed.

After Mundhe made it clear that B D Bhalekar ground was not given for Ganeshotsav, there is a wave of anger among Ganesh Mandals in the city. The Ganesh Mandal office bearers are angry after the Municipal Commissioner refused to give Bhalekar ground.