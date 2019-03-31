Man sets friend’s wife on fire

Panchavati: A youth who is residing at his friend’s residence for the last 13 years set the wife of his friend ablaze. This incident came to light in Krishnanagar area in Panchavati on Sunday morning.

As the woman received serious burns, she was critical. However, doctors pronounced her dead while she was undergoing the treatment. A case of murder has been registered against the friend of her husband at Panchavati police station.

The suspect received minor injuries. Following the incident, he tried to consume a poisonous substance. This shocking incident happened at flat no. 7 in Hari Siddhi apartment. As Rekha Balu More (35) sustained serious burn injuries, she died in the evening while undergoing the treatment.

Suspect Ravindra Nana Bhamre who received minor burn injuries are undergoing the treatment at the district hospital. Balu More, his wife Rekha, daughter Sayali and his friend Ravindra Bhamre took a flat at Krishnanagar, Panchavati on a rental basis six months ago. Balu More is doing a private job and his friend Ravindra Bhamre has a misal pav stall in Nehru garden area.

In the meantime, Rekha and Bhamre had quarrels for the last two months. She was asking him to reside in another place. Husband of Rekha Balu More left the home early morning on Sunday to attend the duty.

An argument broke out between Rekha and Ravindra around 7 am. At that time Sayali was in the bathroom. As argument reached to the extreme, Ravindra poured petrol which was kept in the bedroom over Rekha and set her ablaze. After hearing the bigger noise, Sayali and feared and rushed out of the home.

After seeing smoke emanating from the home, nearby residents informed fire brigade and police. They broke open the door and tried to pull injured Rekha out. After reaching the spot, fire brigade personnel doused the fire. The injured Rekha was immediately rushed to the district hospital. A case or murder has been registered against suspect Ravindra Bhamre at Panchavati police station.