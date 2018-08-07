Man sets afire woman, her two kin

Nashik: A man allegedly set ablaze a woman, with whom he was having an extramarital affair, her married daughter and 9 months infant granddaughter in the wee hours on Monday at Kalikanagar area on Dindori Road, Panchavati.

While the nine-month-old infant died, the two women suffered serious burn injuries and admitted to the district civil hospital. Meanwhile, the suspect is absconding and Panchavati police are searching for him.

Sangita Suresh Deore (38, residing behind school no. 56, Kalikanagar), Preeti Rameshwar Shedge (20, resident of Konarknagar, Adgaon) suffered serious burn injuries. Sangita Deore is staying with her son Dinesh in Kalikanagar area.

Sangita was having an affair with suspect Jallauddin Khan (55, resident of Kanoriya, Mathura) for the last one year. He is working in ice-cream parlour at Old Adgaon Naka. He was staying at Sangita’s residence since last five-six days.

After returning from work on Sunday Khan, Sangita and her two kin had meal. Thereafter, Sangita asked him to go back to his wife and children. Khan refused and threatened to kill her. Thereafter, Sangita pacified him. Khan thereafter poured kerosene on all three and set them afire and fled the scene

The accused has been booked under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) and efforts are on to nab him.