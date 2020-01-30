Man kills wife, hangs self at hospital quarters in Nashik

NASHIK :

The 45-year-old husband allegedly hanged himself after killing his wife at hospital quarters in Chandwad taluka here, the report said on Thursday.



According to police, deceased Anna Shivram Jadhav was suspicious over the fidelity of his wife Anita, a nurse at the Chandwad Sub-District Hospital.



On Tuesday late night, the married couple had a verbal spar in front of their son and nephew. After both the boys slept, Anna killed Anita by stabbing her with a sharp object and subsequently committed suicide by hanging self.

The incident came into light when both the boys knocked the couple’s room and failed to get any reply.



They broke open the door and discovered the crime in wee hours of Wednesday. Based on the nephew’s complaint, the police has registered a case and further probe is underway, added the report.