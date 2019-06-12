Make rainwater harvesting mandatory

NASHIK: In every monsoon, some parts of the district witness flood, while some receive deficient rains. This has affected crops. Considering this, rainwater harvesting is a must. It is the only alternative to maintain the groundwater level in the district. Rainwater harvesting systems should be made mandatory for every house in the municipal area.

The municipal corporation should take efforts in this direction. Besides, all ponds and other water bodies should be renovated for retaining rainwater. On the backdrop of this, Deshdoot Times speaks to Rajesh Pandit, chief of Namami Goda Foundation. He said, “National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has recommended making rainwater harvesting mandatory for all government offices as well.

The Divisional Commissioner has issued directions regarding this to the Municipal Commissioner and the District Collector.” “The civic administration should focus on stricter implementation of rainwater harvesting at all bigger residential societies, commercial complexes, hospitals, educational institutes, industries and commercial complexes following a recent order by NEERI directing all local governing bodies to take strict action against those organizations for failing to set up the rainwater harvesting system. It is mandatory for all bigger residential societies and commercial complexes to have rainwater harvesting system and it has been found that most of them are not following the order,” he added.

“Rainwater harvesting is mandatory as per the law. While hearing our public interest litigation on Godavari rejuvenation, the court has issued directions to NEERI. If rainwater harvesting is not made compulsory, then the groundwater level will dip further. As groundwater has dipped significantly, we have appealed to the NMC to make it compulsory before this rainy season to prevent water scarcity in future and to increase the groundwater level,” said Pandit.

“The purpose of rainwater harvesting is mainly to recharge the groundwater level to increase it. 80% of water is in the underground. Rainwater harvesting is very important to maintain the eco-balance,” he stated.