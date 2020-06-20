Main market areas in city to remain close for eight days

NASHIK :

A traders association in Nashik city has on Saturday decided to shut main market areas in city for the next eight days. This decision has been taken in a meeting of corporators across all parties, traders and hawkers association which was held in the afternoon.

All shops in Main Road, Shalimar, Shivaji Road, Ravivar Karanja, Kapad Bazaar, Old Nashik, Dahipool, Kanade Maruti lane, Dudh Bazaar and Mahatma Gandhi Road will remain shut from tomorrow (June 21) to Sunday (June 28).

The decision has been taken on the backdrop of a rising number of Covid-19 patients in the city, especially in Panchavati, Old Nashik, Dwarka, Ashok Stambh and Ravivar Karanja area.

Senior police inspector of Bhadrakali police station Sajan Sonawane, former Mayor Vinayak Pande, Rajendra Bagul, Yatin Wagh, Sachin Phule, traders, office bearers of hawkers association, members and hawkers attended the meeting.