Mahindra’s latest offering codenamed U321 to be called Marazzo

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), a part of the US $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today named its eagerly awaited global model, codenamed U321, as Marazzo. Derived from Basque, a sub-language of Spanish, the word ‘Marazzo’ means shark and is linked to the vehicle’s shark-inspired design.

The Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina have collaborated closely during the design development process — as a result the Marazzo reflects a design language that is an integral part of Mahindra’s bold, new generation of vehicles.

Its shark-inspired design is evident in the streamlined and aerodynamic shape, in the overall silhouette and in the front grille inserts which resemble shark-like teeth and adds to the vehicle’s aggressive stance. The design cues further flow into the tail lamps that are inspired by the tail of a shark.

Marazzo is a globally developed product, engineered through a collaboration between Mahindra North America Technical Centre (MNATC) and Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) in Chennai.

The pedigree and global product development capabilities of the MNATC team of engineers and the young team of experts at MRV have been instrumental in bringing a new level of refinement and engineering excellence to this model.

Marazzo comes with a patented architecture, for a unique balance of smooth ride, agile handling, space and quiet cabin.Speaking at the name reveal, Dr. Pawan Goenka, Managing Director, M&M Ltd. said, “The shark-inspired Marazzo symbolizes the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles.

A collaborative effort of Pininfarina, Mahindra Design Studio, MNATC and MRV, Marazzo is born of a vision to design a global vehicle with quality and refinement keeping in mind the aspirations of our customers.”

Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The intense process of development and refinement of the Marazzo is comparable to any global vehicle and incorporates a number of innovations.

This has delivered better space, smoother ride with a quieter cabin, best-in-class cooling, excellent safety and a tough body construction in the Marazzo. Infact the Marazzo has the largest footprint (wheelbase x front track) of any Mahindra vehicle. I am confident that it will set a new benchmark and become a game-changer in its segment”.

The Mahindra Marazzo has been benchmarked against global standards of quality, technology, testing and validation norms, safety, regulations and emission. It underwent the most rigorous testing any Mahindra vehicle has ever been subjected to.

It will be manufactured at the company’s manufacturing facility at Nasik, in Maharashtra and is gearing up for a commercial launch before the end of Q2 FY2019.