Mahindra to roll out new MPV Marazzo by Sept end

Satpur: The auto major Mahindra and Mahindra Company will roll out its new multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) Marazzo by September end, Currently, it is being manufactured at company’s Nashik plant.

Mahindra and Mahindra has on an average 64 vendors at local level. Spare parts of this MPV are currently being manufactured at these companies. It is understood that around 500 officials and workers have got employment with this.

Mahindra design studio and Italy based car design company Pininfarina have jointly designed this car. The shape of the car is like a Shark fish. Currently, 5000 Scorpios and 700 Xylos are being manufactured in the plant every month.

Initially, 2500 Marazzo cars will be manufactured every month. As many as 35 new officials have been appointed at various departments for this. The company would manufacture number of Marazzo as per response and it would result in job creation.

Marazzo is that product which has been developed at global level. It has been designed at Mahindra North American Technical Centre (MNATC) and Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) at Chennai. Engineers from MNATC played an important role in design of this car.