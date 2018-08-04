Mahavitaran terms proposed tariff petition ‘appropriate’

NASHIK: Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) which determines the electricity tariff hike for different categories to recover the difference between annual revenue requirement and expected revenue, has termed “appropriate” the proposed tariff hike petition to underline its urgent need for ensuring recovery of full cost of service from consumers to sustain the operations of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL).

MSEDCL submits that as compared to proposed Average Cost of Supply (Rs. 7.74 / unit) for FY 2018-19 with approved Average Cost of Supply (Rs. 6.71/ unit) for FY 2018-19, the tariff hike is approximately 15%. However, it is pertinent to note that there is no further tariff hike is proposed for FY 2019-20 over the proposed rates of FY 2018-19.

It is to state that, MSEDCL has followed principles laid down by Ministry of Power in the National Tariff Policy 2016 regarding reduction in cross subsidy burden (Tariff rate of all categories within (+/-) 20% of ACoS). Accordingly, MSEDCL has proposed lower increase in tariff to subsidizing category consumers and higher increase in tariff for subsidized category.

In some other state, for domestic category, based on consumption and contracted load non-uniform fixed charges are applicable. In Madhya Pradesh Rs. 20 per 0.1 kW (i.e Rs. 400/Month/ 2 kW), in Delhi Rs. 250/month/ 2 kW and in Chattishgarh for 300 units fixed charges of Rs. 858 are applicable.

MSEDCL has proposed Rs. 170/month fixed charges for the consumers consuming 300 units, which is still lower as compare to above states. The number of consumers whose consumption upto 300 units are 95%.

As per the MYT tariff order dated 3rd Nov 2016, for HT (high tension) industrial consumer many incentives are available in Maharashtra. For FY 2016-17 and FY 2017-18, the MERC approved tariff for HT industry category is Rs.8.57 per unit and Rs.8.61 per unit respectively.

However, after availing various incentives the actual billing rate is Rs. 7.03 per unit and Rs.7.20 per unit respectively. Govt. vide GR dated 29/06/2016, 24/03/2017 and 23/11/2017 has introduced concession in energy charges of industrial consumer situated in Vidharbha , Marathwada , North Maharashtra, D& D+ industrial region based on (A) Fuel Adjustment Charges (B) Efficiency of industry & (c) Encouragement incentives for new industries.

Vide said GR the Vidharbha region consumer will get 70 to 192 paise per unit, Marathwada industrial consumer will get 55 to 130 paise per unit, North Maharashtra industrial consumer will get 30 to 60 paise per unit and consumer in D&D+ industrial area will get 5 to 25 paise per unit subsidy in their electricity bill.

Therefore, alternatively comparing to neighboring state, the power available to industrial consumer situated in Maharashtra is cheaper. Therefore, it will not be appropriate to say that the present industrial rates are higher than other states . As far as Agriculture consumers are concerned, tariff of agriculture consumers in Maharashtra are less than 50% of ACoS (cost of supply).

The proposed hike is expected to affect about 1.20 crore homes across Maharashtra. “On an average 8 paisa tariff hike has been proposed. A concession of Re 1 per unit for new entrepreneurs and a discount of 0.5% for consumers submitting their electricity bills through online has been proposed,” Mahavitaran said. For Residential users consuming 0-100 units, the unit charge will rise to Rs 3.07 from Rs 3.00 while for 101-300 unit-consuming users, it will advance to Rs 6.81 from Rs 6.73 per unit. For users consuming 301-500 units, the unit charge will increase to Rs 9.76 from the existing 9.70, for users consuming 501-1000 units, it will advance to Rs 11.25 from the existing 11.20. Users with more than 1,000 units will be charged Rs 12.53 per unit, up from Rs 12.48.

MSEDCL brings down distribution losses to 13.92%

MSEDCL is making rigorous efforts in various areas including metering and billing and is conscious that reduction in Distribution Losses will enable reduction in costs and increase revenue, which will benefit the consumers of MSEDCL. At present MSEDCL is achieving Distribution Losses reduction targets as per the trajectory approved by MERC in its MYT order. It is pertinent to note that MSEDCL has brought down the Distribution Losses from 30.2% in FY 2006-07 to 13.92% in FY 2017-18.

– P S Patil, Chief Public Relations Officer, MSEDCL