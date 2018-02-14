Mahashivratri celebrated in religious fervour

Nashik : The festival of Mahashivratri was celebrated yesterday in the city in religious fervour, yesterday. Devotees thronged Kapaleshwar temple, Someshwar temple since wee hours amidst chanting of ‘Har Har Mahadev, Bum Bum Bhole’.

The palanquin procession was started from Kapaleshwar temple at 5 am. The procession passed through Malviya Chowk, Shani Chowk and returned to Kapaleshwar temple via Muthe lane. Thereafter religious rites were performed. Devotees in large numbers gathered to take darshan of palanquin in the temple.

Various religious programmes were organised at ancient lord Shiva temple at Gangapur Road. 105 tabla artistes performed from 8 am to 9 am. President and trustee board performed abhishek to Shiv Lingam at 5 am.

The queues of devotees were seen outside all lord Shiva temples in the city. Considering rush of devotees, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation had made arrangement of additional 70 buses in the city. Additional buses were released for Trimbakeshwar and Sarvatirth Taked. Meanwhile, Mahaprasad was distributed to devotees at many temples in the city.