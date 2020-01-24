Maharashtra Bandh elicits mixed response in Nashik

NASHIK :

Maharashtra Bandh, called by the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register for Citizens, evoked a mixed response on Friday.

Shops and schools are opened, even transports services are functioning normally, reports coming here said.

Security was tightened in the Nashik city to avoid any untoward incident.

The activists of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) took out a rally in Nashik road area and urged the people to join the stir by downing the shutters of their shops and establishments.

In Shalimar area, the activists of VBA gathered at Ambedkar statue at the Shalimar chowk and the staged a protest, the reports added.