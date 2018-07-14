Mahajan assures to provide relief from property tax hike

Nashik: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is in a fix over the . There is possibility that opposition would attack the BJP over this subject in a General Body Meeting which will be held on July 19.

Considering this, everyone was hoping that the District Guardian Minister would take decision about this in the meeting held on Saturday. However, he knew the opinions by corporators and assured to provide relief to Nashikites in a week. With this there is question mark over the tax cut.

The meeting of BJP corporators and municipal corporation officials was organised in presence of the district guardian minister at the government rest house. The meeting witnessed heated discussions over the issue of tax hike. Corporators tabled their complaints against the civic body chief.

Tukaram Mundhe issued a notification in his power and imposed 18% property tax hike against Nashikites. He hiked the property valuable rate five fold. He also hiked the property tax against schools and farmlands in yellow zone. As a result, people are angry against the rulers.

The people’s representatives informed the district guardian minister that there would be possibility of more difficulties for BJP in future due to this tax hike. Civic body chief is giving bad treatment to corporators. As development works of corporators are pending, how they face people, complained the corporators to Mahajan.

While interacting with mediapersons after the meeting, the district guardian minister said, “We are serious over issue of property tax hike. Discussions over this were held with the Chief Minister. There is a need to provide relief to the citizens. There is definite possibility to provide relief to them.

Currently, state assembly convention is going on, but we will definitely take a decision which will provide relief to the citizens.” “There are complaints that the civic body chief is providing bad treatment to the corporators. The responsibility of corporators is huge considering city development.

I will hold discussions with the civic body chief to provide their powers to them. They will be given proper treatment,” he added. MLA Balasaheb Sanap, Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, regional BJP vice president Sunil Bagul, Vasant Gite, Mayor Ranjana Bhansi, NMC standing committee chairperson Himgauri Adke, BJP group leader Sambhaji Moruskar, house leader Dinkar Patil, civic body chief Tukaram Mundhe, BJP corporators and officials were also present.

Tukaram Mundhe inaugurated renovated Kalidas auditorium informally with organisation of institute owners and teachers meeting. When asked about this, Mahajan said, “The fund was given by the government. Objective behind this is that it should be used for people. It is important to see whether is it being used for people than to see who inaugurated it.”

In a way he backed Mundhe. “The Chief Minister and I could not come due to enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct,” Mahajan made it clear at the end. Five persons died at Rahude village in Surgana taluka with gastroenteritis. It is a serious thing. Orders have been issued to the administration to curb spread of infectious diseases.

The situation is under control now. Orders have also been issued to construct that well. It will begin soon. Though other reasons are being cited for deaths, it showed that there was water contamination. Guilty will not be spared and action against guilty will be taken, the district guardian minister said.