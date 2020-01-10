Maha Vikas Aghadi defeats BJP in Nashik Municipal bypoll

NASHIK:

Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition candidate Jagdish Pawar defeated BJP’s Vishakha Shirsat in the Municipal bypoll.



The results for Nashik Municipal Wards 22 and 26 by-polls were declared here on Friday. In Ward 22 (Nashik Road Division), MVA coalition candidate Jagdish Pawar got 4,813 votes and defeated BJP’s Vishakha Shirsat by a margin of 3,388 votes.



Woman BJP corporator Saroj Ahire quit from ward 22 and successfully contested the state polls. As the seat was vacant, bypoll was held.



In Ward 26 (Satpur), Sena single-handedly defeated Dilip Datir, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate, by garnering a total of 5,865 votes.



Interestingly, Datir earlier resigned from the ward so as to contest the assembly polls. However, he lost there.

Sena’s Madhukar Jadhav drove to victory against Datir by a margin of 2,812 votes. The voting was held on Thursday.