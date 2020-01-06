Mah CM Uddhav Thackeray likens JNU violence to 26/11 terror attacks

MUMBAI :

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday condemned the Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) violence episode saying it reminded him of the 26/11 terror attacks in the city.

Addressing media persons here, the CM said, ‘Why were the attackers’ faces covered? Why were they hiding? Seeing them, I was reminded of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks… They (the attackers) are cowards and the country will never support their acts.’

‘Those who indulged in the JNU violence need to be unmasked and their faces made known to the whole country,’ he added.

He averred that the ruling dispensation will not tolerate if JNU-like violent episode is attempted to be mirrored in Maharashtra.

“The youth in the state are absolutely safe, nobody can harm them. If anybody dares, they will not be spared,’ he asserted.

The CM reiterated his last month’s statement that ‘the youth of the country are like a bomb and must not be tinkered with or their angst could explode.’

Criticising the violent episode, he remarked that the youth symbolises the very foundation of the country’s future, ‘but if they do not feel secure even in their hostels, then it’s a blot on the country.’

Prominent political leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena Minister Aditya Thackeray and NCP Ministers Nawab Malik and Jitendra Awhad have abhorred the attack on country’s premier varsity campus.